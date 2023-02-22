CoP handed over medals to police personnel

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday presented Tamil Nadu chief minister’s constabulary medals to 544 police personnel for serving without any remarks or punishments in the past 10 years.

The medals were presented to them at an event held in the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Tuesday.

Of them, 173 police personnel are attached to the law and order and crime police units in the city, 149 police personnel are attached to the traffic wings, 80 police personnel from the armed reserve unit, and 85 others from the intelligence section, central crime branch, modern control room, security Chennai police, in-service training and crime against women and children. About 57 police personnel attached to the government railway police, coastal security group CID and commando force units received the medals too.

After distributing the medals to the police personnel, Jiwal said, “I appreciate you all for serving in the uniformed department without any punishments and remarks continuously for 10 years. In future, we should work on achieving the Tamil Nadu police department as the best police unit in our country.”