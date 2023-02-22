College girl falls into Kosasthalaiyar river off moving train

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old girl, a college student, who fell off a moving sub-urban train into the Kosasthalaiyar river, while the train was crossing a bridge near Ennore on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as M Kanimozhi, a resident of Athipattu Karayambedu near Minjur. Police said that she was studying at a college in the city.

On Tuesday evening, as the train was crossing the Ennore bridge, Kanimozhi fell off the train and slipped into the Kosasthalaiyar river. Passengers who witnessed the incident alerted the authorities, after which rescue teams secured the woman from the river. She was moved to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Ennore Police registered a case and are conducting investigations. Preliminary investigations have suggested that Kanimozhi had jumped into the river allegedly after an argument with her boyfriend over phone. Police are perusing her call records.