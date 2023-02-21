Trio held for mobile phone thefts in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in a series of cell phone thefts and waylaying incidents in and around KK Nagar.

On February 12, a 22 year old man, Prashanth of Ashok Nagar was walking along Rajamannar Salai near when his phone was snatched by a duo on a bike.

Based on a complaint by the victim, KK Nagar Police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the suspects.

After perusing CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested R Kirubakaran (21) and R Vignesh (19) - residents of Red Hills.

Based on the inputs provided by the duo, police also arrested Nagoor Meeran (36) of Tondiarpet who bought the stolen phones from the duo and sold them.

Police recovered as many as 16 mobile phones from the accused. Investigations revealed that they were involved in at least 13 snatching incidents in K K Nagar, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar areas.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.