Great Lakes 2023 batch sees 100 pc placement with 15 pc hike in CTC
CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai witnessed yet another successful season of placements with 100 per cent of the graduating class placed with the highlight being the substantial increase in new marquee recruiters.
The highest domestic CTC offered to the class of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 was Rs 46 lakh per annum by a multinational technology corporation while the average CTC of PGDM offered increased by 15 per cent to Rs 14.5 lakh per annum.
The batch of PGDM 2023 also witnessed an excellent season with the average CTC being Rs 18.10 lakh per annum.
With the average class incoming salary at approximately Rs 6 lakh, the PGDM students were able to achieve a 200 per cent increase on average in just a year.
The season saw participation from marquee regular recruiters, including Bain, ZS Associates, Accenture, ADP, Aditya Birla, Bridgestone, Michael Page, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, FedEx, HCL, Dell, Incedo Inc., Optum, Tiger Analytics, Lowe’s, McKinsey & Company, JP Morgan Chase, Adobe, Nestlé, EY, PWC, Deloitte, HP, ITC, BNY Mellon, Reliance Retail, Crisil, Société Générale, DELL, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo, to name a few. Accenture, Deloitte, and Cognizant are among top three recruiters.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android