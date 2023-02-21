Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Great Lakes 2023 batch sees 100 pc placement with 15 pc hike in CTC

The highest domestic CTC offered to the class of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 was Rs 46 lakh per annum by a multinational technology corporation while the average CTC of PGDM offered increased by 15 per cent to Rs 14.5 lakh per annum.