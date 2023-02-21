Flight services between Chennai & Port Blair suspended till Friday

CHENNAI: Flight services to Port Blair are suspended till Friday due to runway maintenance work. Passengers are put to suffer since services were stopped without the proper information.

From Chennai airport, seven flights would depart and seven flights would arrive from Port Blair daily. However, the runway in Port Blair is shut down often for maintenance work.

Only a few days ago, the runway was closed and flight services were suspended from February 7th till 10th.

The air passengers requested the cancellation should be informed earlier to them so that they would not book the tickets and waste their time and money.