Chennai duo murders man for refusing to buy them cigarettes

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on murder charges after they killed a 29-year-old man allegedly after he refused to buy cigarettes for the two of them on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Praveen from Kasimedu who works in a private company in the city. He stays with his wife and children. On Monday evening, Praveen went to Tsunami Quarters in Ennore to visit his mother. Police investigations revealed that around 10 pm, while returning home, he stopped at a petty shop in Ennore when the duo was standing there picked up an argument with Praveen.

"The accused had asked Praveen to buy them cigarettes. Praveen had ignored them, but the dup kept on bothering him. In the melee, they abused Praveen and then pulled out a knife and stabbed him before fleeing," said a police officer.

Onlookers rescued Praveen and got him admitted to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Ennore police registered a case and arrested the two persons - Mujith (24) and Nasirullah (25). They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody