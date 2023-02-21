Chennai duo cheated US firm of Rs 6.3 cr by sending bogus Covid meds

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police on Monday arrested a couple who cheated a US firm of about Rs 6.3 crore by sending fake Covid medicines, meant for the public in El Salvador, a central american nation.

The arrested persons were identified as V Harihara Subramaniyam (37) and his wife, H Kanchana (25). City Police had received a complaint from Dr Hugo A Turcios Flores of the Turcios medical supply and services LLC, based in Alexandria city, Virginia.

According to the complaint, the US firm had approached the city based M/s Murugappa Wholesale suppliers seeking Covid treatment medicines for the people in El Salvador. The US firm had sought 2,000 vials of the medicine and had transferred a sum of Rs 6.3 crore online for the same.

The Indian firm had sent bogus medicines after receiving payment after which the US firm approached the Chennai Police seeking action. After enquiries, the EDF (Entrustment Document Fraud) wing of CCB arrested the couple who ran the firm. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.