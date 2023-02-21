Car catches fire at Selaiyur; couple escapes with minor injuries

CHENNAI: A car was gutted in a fire in Selaiyur on Tuesday. A couple escaped with minor injuries. Balamurugan (22) of Selaiyur and his wife Anushiya (20) were travelling on Ranganathan Street in Selaiyur in their Xylo on Tuesday morning. Balamururgan noticed smoke coming out of the Xylo’s bonnet. Soon, he stopped the car and jumped out of the vehicle. Within a few seconds, it caught fire. Police said his wife Anushiya, who became nervous, was unable to get out immediately but Balamurugan managed to rescue her. Both escaped with minor burn injuries. Onlookers, who had gathered in the spot, managed to douse the fire. Anushiya was taken to the Chromepet GH. The Selaiyur police registered a case and further inquiry is on.