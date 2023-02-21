A-CDM to be implemented in Chennai airport soon: Details here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Airport has introduced a new software called Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) to prevent delays in flight departures. 45 flight movements can be managed using this system in an hour.

In this regard, the Chennai Airport released the following statement in a press release:

"In order to avoid delays in flight departures, new software called 'Airport Collaborative Decision Making' (A-CDM) has been implemented at the Chennai Airport."

"Airport operators, airlines, ground operations companies, and air traffic controllers can make coordinated decisions while avoiding delays and ensuring faster service by using A-CDM software,” it said.

"When the aircraft is scheduled to leave from the airport terminal at this general base; the travel time to the airport; This public platform will assure an accurate flight departure decision, such as the departure time of the flight without having to wait in the 'taxiway'."

"The benefits include better passenger service, enhanced terminal administration, and a decrease in delays and fuel expenses. As many as 35 flights are now handled per hour and 45 flights can be managed with the new software. The new software is now accessible from today," it stated.

The first A-CDM project was developed at the Mumbai Airport by the Airport Authority of India(AAI). An internal team of AAI completed all project tasks, including software development, network design, hardware planning, live testing, installation, and software maintenance. The implementation enhanced ground handling procedures, increased stability for all operational processes.