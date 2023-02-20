Teenage duo arrested for series of mobile phone thefts in T Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested a teenage duo who was allegedly involved in a series of theft and waylaying incidents in and around T Nagar last week.

Police sources said that the two of them were involved in at least three incidents on the same day.

On February 12, 43-year-old Sriramulu was having tea at a stall on Thanikachalam road when his phone which was on the table got stolen.

On the same day, the mobile phone of another man, Akash, was stolen from a tea stall on Damodharan street.

Later in the day, the duo intercepted a man, Ramesh and threatened him with a knife and robbed his mobile phone.

Based on a complaint by the victims, Mambalam Police registered a case and formed a special team to trace the suspects.

After perusing CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested M Ajay (19) and Mohammed Shafiullah (19)- residents of BV colony, Vyasarpadi.

Police recovered the stolen items from the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.