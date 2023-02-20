Probe launched into land grab case against Corpn Councillor

CHENNAI: City Police said that they would be looking into the veracity of a land grab complaint by a senior citizen against a Corporation Councillor.

On February 17, the elderly man created a flutter at the Chennai Collector's office when he attempted to immolate himself within the campus.

Public and police personnel who were on duty at the collectorate intervened and saved the man, who resisted. He was pacified and during enquiry, he alleged that a councillor in south chennai is attempting to grab his property where he has been staying for several years.