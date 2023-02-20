Probe launched into land grab case against Corpn Councillor

CHENNAI: City Police said that they would be looking into the veracity of a land grab complaint by a senior citizen against a Corporation Councillor.
On February 17, the elderly man created a flutter at the Chennai Collector's office when he attempted to immolate himself within the campus.
Public and police personnel who were on duty at the collectorate intervened and saved the man, who resisted. He was pacified and during enquiry, he alleged that a councillor in south chennai is attempting to grab his property where he has been staying for several years.
The man was identified as Gunasekaran (54) of Adambakkam. He was pacified and sent home, promising that police action will be taken.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have took up the issue seeking government intervention. While actor-politician, Khushbu Sundar, tweeted about the incident on Sunday, on Monday, Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai too sought action after which police said that they will be looking into the complaint.
"A senior citizen tried to self-immolate in front of the Chennai collectorate. It is learnt that a DMK councillor has occupied this senior citizen's house by force. Under the DMK regime, TN is slowly turning into a jungle for the lawless," TN BJP President Annamalai tweeted.
