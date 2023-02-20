MBA, engg graduates held for ganja peddling; 2 kg seized

CHENNAI: Three persons - a MBA graduate and two engineering graduates were arrested by the Maduravoyal police on Sunday for allegedly peddling ganja.

Police recovered over 2 kg of ganja from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Rufus Gnanaraj (23) of Coimbatore, Avinash Ravichandran (26) of Vanagaram near Chennai and R Rishikesh (23) of Maduravoyal.

City Police have intensified the drive against sale and smuggling of narcotic substances for the past one year as part of their 'Drive against drugs' programme.

On Sunday, Maduravoyal police had received a tip off about sale of ganja near an apartment complex near Ambattur service road.

A team led by Inspector Siva Anand caught the trio when they were peddling ganja.

Of the arrested persons, Rishikesh had completed his MBA (Masters in Business Administration) while the other two are engineering graduates, police said. Police sources said that the arrested persons claimed that they took to ganja peddling to live a luxurious life. The ganja were brought from Coimbatore and were sold at exponential rates. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.