Man who pledged fake jewels in bank to avail loan arrested

Police said the arrested person, identified as Harshal Sivaji from George Town, pledged about 397 grams of gold in a private bank in Thambu Chetty street in 2020, for which the bank provided him with Rs 15 lakh as a loan. For over two years, as Sivaji did not pay any interest to the bank and did not attempt to retrieve the gold jewels, the bank declared that the jewels will be auctioned.