HC dismisses Savukku Shankar's plea to donate books to prisoners

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar aka A Shankar for a direction to the State Prisons Department to accept his offer of 76 books to the prisons in the State.

Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the orders on the grounds that the petitioner did not appraise the court that how his books will be useful for the prisoners.

The judge pointed out that even the counsel of the petitioner had said that he too had not read out the books which have been decided by his client to donate to the prisons.

The petitioner had prayed for directions to quash the January 9 decision of the DGP for Prisons and Correctness department rejecting Shankar's readiness to donate books worth around Rs 15,000 to the prisoners. It was said that the prisons' DGP rejected the offer of Shankar on some technical grounds.