Food delivery executive arrested for assaulting MTC bus driver

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old food delivery executive has been arrested for assaulting an MTC bus driver in Chennai on Sunday. The arrested person was identified as R Balaji (26) of West Mambalam. Police said that Balaji picked up an argument with the driver of a MTC bus near Taramani on Sunday, claiming that the latter was driving dangerously.

The incident happened around 11 45 am on Sunday. The bus driver, D Vinoth Kumar (37) was operating the bus (route no. 119 G). When the bus was moving along 100 feet road near Taramani, Balaji intercepted the bus and picked up an argument with the driver.

He allegedly got into the bus and assaulted the driver with his helmet. Based on the MTC driver's complaint, Taramani police registered a case and arrested Balaji. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.