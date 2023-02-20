Representative image

City

Flyer makes hoax bomb call to delay flight, arrested

The Indigo flight to Chennai from Hyderabad was scheduled to depart at 10.15 am with 118 passengers. The airport control room received a phone call from an unknown person warning of a bomb in the Hyderabad-Chennai flight and disconnected the call. Soon, the bomb squad and the police were alerted and confirmed that it was a hoax call after checking. The police identified the caller was in Hyderabad near the airport and arrested him.