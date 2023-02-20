3-year jail to former HC staffer for involving in job racketeering

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had ordered three-year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs.10000 to a former staffer of HC for getting Rs.20,000 from a man by offering a fake promise to offer a sweeper job in the court.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the order on hearing the petition filed by the DVAC. The government agency prayed for a direction to set aside the order of a trial court acquitting the staffer named Mohana Krishna.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor Kasthuri Ravichandran submitted that the accused was already involved in such illegal acts. "The government received two complaints prior to this current issue. As there were prima facie against Krishna, he was asked to go on compulsory retirement," the APP argued.

Recording the submissions, the judge awarded three years of jail term and Rs.10000 penalty to Krishna. The court also noted that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will be in a position to undergo one year of imprisonment.

The DVAC registered a case against Mohana Krishna in 2002 as per the complaint of one Shankar from Perambur. According to the complaint of Shankar, Mohana Krishna received 20000 in 2002 and was assured to secure a sweeper job. However, Krishna neither honored the promise nor returned the money.