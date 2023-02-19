The moving pictures: Tamil film and the freedom movement

Thyaga Bhoomi written by Kalki was perhaps the most popular patriotic film mentioning Gandhian ideals. There are two primary characters- a Brahmin from the Agraharam and Nallan a Dalit from the Cheri. The director cast real-life brothers in the roles. The film also boldly showed Gandhi’s photos in the background. Thyaga Bhoomi was running successfully for over 12 weeks when Rajaji resigned protesting against India’s unwilling involvement in the World War. News reached the producers that a ban on the film running in Gaiety Theatre was imminent. They opened up the doors of the theatre and ran the movie continuously for free till they received the ban orders in hand. The film was finally removed when the police led a lathi charge.