Road construction work done in several places in Chennai

CHENNAI: With several roads damaged during the northeast monsoon 2022, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) mentioned that road relaying will be given top priority.

Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) project, the civic body authorities had taken up tar road construction of 670 roads at a length of 112.45 km in Chennai city. The surface of the dilapidated roads will be removed and new tar roads of good quality and proper dimensions will be laid. Under the same fund, the construction of concrete roads of 3.52 km in length at Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Adyar and Perungudi are carried out at the cost of Rs. 3.65 crores in three packages, said a press release from Chennai Corporation.

Also, 300 tar roads of 51.367 km in length are under construction in all 15 zones in 30 packages at an estimated cost of Rs 29.71 crore. The local administration authorities stated that the project will be done in 153 packages. In addition, road lighting, signage and safety works are being done at Tiruvottriyur, Madhavaram and Perungudi at the cost of Rs 37.37 lakhs.

The local body authorities said that the contract workers will be directed to follow the guidelines issued, and the roads last long for a specific period. If any damage is identified on the newly laid road, strict actions will be taken against the contractors, the release said.

Recently, the works on the NRS road from 200-feet road in Ambattur to the Korattur subway were done during the night-time at the cost of Rs 87.88 lakhs. The works will be carried out during night hours when there is no heavy traffic, the release added.