Chennai bus stands to get a facelift soon

“The chief secretary pointed out waterlogging in the bus stands and directed the concerned departments to take measures to avoid such issues in the future. A committee will be formed with the participation of the officials to coordinate the works,” the official said. He added that the committee will also take measures to maintain the toilets, seating arrangements, and other facilities.Apart from improving the existing facilities to drain rainwater, the committee will look into modifying the gradient levels of the bus stands wherever necessary. During monsoon, the city bus stands get inundated forcing the commuters to wait on the roadsides of buses.