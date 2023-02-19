Chennai bus stands to get a facelift soon
CHENNAI: City bus stands, including the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, will soon get improved basic amenities as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) have been instructed to work to uplift the facilities. The decision was taken during a meeting held by State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu a few days ago.
According to an official who participated in the discussion, Irai Anbu emphasized the importance of maintaining bus stands hygienically and resolving the waterlogging issues during monsoon.
“The chief secretary pointed out waterlogging in the bus stands and directed the concerned departments to take measures to avoid such issues in the future. A committee will be formed with the participation of the officials to coordinate the works,” the official said. He added that the committee will also take measures to maintain the toilets, seating arrangements, and other facilities.Apart from improving the existing facilities to drain rainwater, the committee will look into modifying the gradient levels of the bus stands wherever necessary. During monsoon, the city bus stands get inundated forcing the commuters to wait on the roadsides of buses.
“Most of the bus depots maintained by the MTC get flooded. The water should be removed using pumps. Also, the authorities should maintain toilets in bus terminals as passengers tend to urinate openly,” K Murugan, a commuter, said.
The MTC maintains around 30 bus stands across the city while the Chennai Corporation maintains the Broadway bus stand. On the other hand, CMDA maintains Koyambedu CMBT and Madhavaram bus stand. The planning authority is constructing new bus termini in Kilambakkam near Vandalur and Thirumazhisai.
