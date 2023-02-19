At teen's funeral, 21-yr-old electrocuted; Two in serious condition

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died by electrocution and two others are in serious condition after coming in contact with a livewire at the funeral of a 17-year-old girl, Abinaya who died on Friday, allegedly after medical negligence at a private hospital in Tiruvottiyur.

Family members of the deceased teenager protested outside the private hospital demanding government action. Abinaya, a class 11 student was admitted to the private hospital on February 14 after she complained of ear pain. The hospital conducted a minor surgery after which her condition worsened and she was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where she succumbed.

Meanwhile, police who pacified the family members handed over the teenager's body after autopsy. On Sunday, relatives and neighbours gathered outside the girl's home in Tiruvottiyur to pay their respects.

A distant relative of the deceased girl, Ajith (21) who had come to attend the funeral were standing near the freezer box in which the girl's body was kept when he got electrocuted, police said. Along with Ajith, two other women- Soumya and Sundari also suffered electric shock and fell down after which chaos prevailed. All three of them were moved to a hospital nearby, where Ajith was declared as brought dead. The two women are still undergoing treatment.

Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, in a special sitting on Saturday, Madras high court transferred the investigations into the death of Abinaya to Washermanpet police from the Tiruvottiyur police and directed the officials to complete the investigation within three months. Justice R N Manjula passed the orders after taking it as an urgent hearing, filed by the victim's mother, R Nandhini (35).