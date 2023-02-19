Alleged negligence case at Thiruvottiyur pvt hospital to be probed

CHENNAI: After the death of a 15-year-old girl due to alleged medical negligence after an ear surgery at a private hospital in Thiruvottiyur, the officials from the state health ministry said that the case will be looked into to find out what went wrong.

The patient underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Tiruvottiyur after complaints of ear pain. However, post surgery she developed chest pain and was referred to another hospital, where the referral was made to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The patient reportedly died due to multi organ failure because of wrong surgery after she was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital post surgery. She was attended by a general physician and surgeon at the hospital.

When contacted, the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said that the post mortem reports are awaited to confirm the cause of death and preferred not to go into the alleged medical negligence charged by the deceased family members.

When contacted Health Minister Ma Subramanian told DT Next, "the department will closely monitor the case report and the state health secretary will look into the issue". Meanwhile, the officials from the Directorate of Medical Services said that they are unsure if there has been a complaint from the family against the private hospital in the matter and the same can be confirmed on Monday.

It is to be noted that the Madras High Court held a special sitting on Saturday and transferred the investigation to Washermenpet police from Tiruvottiyur police and directed officials to complete the investigation within three months. The police also pacified the protestors on Saturday who demanded action against the private hospital in Thiruvottiyur.