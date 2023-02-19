Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

If the jurisdictional police station refuses to take up your complaint and register an FIR then you can enclose the complaint and write to the Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner will take that on record and direct the concerned to register it. Even if he does not do it, the option is to file a private complaint with the proper metropolitan magistrate (in your case the Saidapet court) and proceed with the complaint. Or else move the High Court with a petition under section 482 CrPC to direct the police to register the complaint and proceed with the investigation.