15 TBMs named after mountains, rivers in corridor 3 of metro construction

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) names 15 tunnel boring machines (TBMs) after mountains and rivers under corridor 3 of phase 2 construction.

The construction of elevated and underground work for the Chennai metro rail phase 2 project, corridor 3, from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT, is now underway. This corridor’s subterranean section is separated into two packages (C3-TU01 and C3-TU02).

Under corridor 3-TU-01, TBMs from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Madhavaram High Road are named Nilgiri and Podhigai. Subsequently, from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Venugopal Nagar, the TBMs are called Anaimalai and Servarayan.

Further, from Ayanavaram to Perambur, the TBMs are named Kalvarayan and Melagiri, and on the same route till Otteri, the TBM has been named Kolli.

Likewise, under corridor 3-UT-02, the TBMs from Greenways South to Adyar Junction are called Kaveri and Adyar. And, from Greenways North to Mandaveli, the TBMs are called Noyyal and Vaigai.

Lastly, in corridor 3, from Chetpet South to Sterling, the TBMs have been named Siruvani and Palar, and from Chetpet North to KMC, they are called Bhavani and Thamirabharani.