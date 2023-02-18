Rly-post depts launch joint parcel product from Chennai Division

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division, in association with India Post, has launched its first "Joint Parcel product" (JPP) parcel cargo express train from Royapuram to Guwahati on Friday, February 17.
The special parcel train was flagged off in the presence of Ganesh, Divisional railway manager of Chennai and Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai Circle, India Post from Royapuram station.
The service providing end to end doorstep pickup and delivery transport services to customers would be beneficial to MSMEs, industrialists and traders, a note issued by Southern Railway in this regard said.
The first trip transported consignment weighing 29 tonnes, which included readymade clothes, motor parts, stainless steel items, courier goods and Goodknight Liquid Sticks, fetching a revenue of Rs 2.2 lakh.
The service would continue every Friday at 08.00 pm from Royapuram to Guwahati, the railway note added. The joint parcel product aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-customer markets by offering a full parcel handling solution, which includes picking up from the sender's premises, booking and doorstep delivery to the recipient.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android