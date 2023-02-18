Rly-post depts launch joint parcel product from Chennai Division

CHENNAI: Chennai Railway Division, in association with India Post, has launched its first "Joint Parcel product" (JPP) parcel cargo express train from Royapuram to Guwahati on Friday, February 17.

The special parcel train was flagged off in the presence of Ganesh, Divisional railway manager of Chennai and Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai Circle, India Post from Royapuram station.

The service providing end to end doorstep pickup and delivery transport services to customers would be beneficial to MSMEs, industrialists and traders, a note issued by Southern Railway in this regard said.