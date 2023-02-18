Pattapatti Sarithiram play to be staged in the Chennai on Feb 19

CHENNAI: In conversation with DT Next theatre artiste and director of Theatre Akku, Vetri MV talks about his upcoming play Pattapatti Sarithiram, collaboration with TAF, the writing process, his upcoming projects and lots more.
Firstly I would like to congratulate you on the success of Komaligal. How does it feel?
Thank you so much for your wishes. When I was writing Komaligal I wanted to have at least 25 shows, however, that didn’t happen. I’m only disappointed about the fact that I couldn’t make more people watch it. The production is still going on for Komaligal and we will be performing at Puzhal Central Jail soon. We are very excited about it.
Talking about your upcoming play Pattapatti Sarithiram, how did this collaboration with The Art Factory happen?
Aparna, the founder of The Art Factory, had come to one of our Komaligal shows. She reached out to me and told me that she wanted me to direct a play for them and that she wanted the genre to be serious like Komaligal. I told her that we could do a comedy play instead. The audience will also enjoy it and it will be easier to do shows widely. As soon as she agreed, we started working on the production. With time I felt if Theatre Akku and TAF collaborated, the production would come out well and so we discussed collaboration and agreed.
Why ‘pattapatti’? What’s the play about?
The story is layered and difficult to put in words because of how layered it is (chuckles). But the story revolves around a guardian, of a small town in the 80s, two thieves and how while trying to break into a house they are faced with unforeseen circumstances. Pattapatti or underwear, as we call it, plays a very important role in driving the play and connects it to today’s time making it relevant.
What inspired this concept?
This script is based on complete improvisation. My team, friends and I discussed and developed the script with inputs from improvisations. After a lot of brainstorming and tweaks, we finally wrote the script. Initially, I had an idea in mind while I was working on it. But with discussions, many things factored into my thought process and changed the course of the story into something new.
How was the writing process like?
Since we wrote it with improvisation, it all dropped down to what the actors do. I give them the thread and see how deep they get into the character or how they mould it. To be honest, I don’t have a definitive script to date because it all happens at the moment. The play is ready, but I’m putting it on paper only now.
How easy or difficult was it for you to mould the actors into the characters?
This was actually a new experience for the actors. Because usually, they are given a script and work on it accordingly. But the method, I offered requires a lot of impromptu improvisations. It’s a process of finding the character, understanding the character’s dynamics, writing the lines and the actors’ understanding of the character, and so many other things. I didn’t have to shape them into any character because we were constantly building them. The journey as a team has been very memorable.
Your plays always have something unique and an element that the audience can interact with. Can we expect such surprises in this play as well?
Definitely, even this play will have many audience interactions. In fact, the play will begin with the audience. The audience will be driving the hilarious story forward from start to finish. We have worked hard on these elements and look forward to the audience’s reaction.
What is next for you? Any other exciting projects?
Right now I want to take Pattapatti Sarithiram and Komaligal to more cities so I’m working towards that. I also finished shooting for my parts in Pisaasu 2 and a lineup of films. I’m looking forward to its release.
The play will take place at Medai, Alwarpet on February 19 at 4 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
