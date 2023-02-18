Citizen connect: Parking woes continue at Egmore railway station

S Swaminathan, hailing from Kellys in the city said, that he often goes to book reservation tickets to Egmore reservation station, which is situated on the side of Poonamali road. “However, just to spend a few minutes to book a reservation ticket, the regular parking costs Rs 20, which is not affordable to me”, he said. The railways are charging from the customers for ticket and there should be a free parking for those who are coming for bookings. Even in Cinema Theatres those coming for reservation are not charged for parking. Only when you park the vehichle to watch a movie you are charged, the resident said.