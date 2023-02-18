Citizen connect: Parking woes continue at Egmore railway station
CHENNAI: Despite Egmore railway station officials making it clear that parking inside the station premises is an offence, the public continue to park their two-wheelers here.
The motorists claim that there is no proper parking space for the Railway customers as they go for buying reservation tickets.
S Swaminathan, hailing from Kellys in the city said, that he often goes to book reservation tickets to Egmore reservation station, which is situated on the side of Poonamali road. “However, just to spend a few minutes to book a reservation ticket, the regular parking costs Rs 20, which is not affordable to me”, he said. The railways are charging from the customers for ticket and there should be a free parking for those who are coming for bookings. Even in Cinema Theatres those coming for reservation are not charged for parking. Only when you park the vehichle to watch a movie you are charged, the resident said.
However, a senior Railway official from the Egmore station said that the “non-parking” issue is still continuing despite erectinga board, which warns that the bikers, who park in that place will be prosecuted.
According to him, only a few people were fined and the Railway authorities are planning to create a fence in that area so that parking issues will not arise in the future.
“There are a lot of issues in that Egmore Railway station reservation are to be sorted out. In addition, the Railway reserve police force should be deployed in that area so that the parking woes will be solved and otherwise the issue will continue”, S Mullivendhan, who park his two-wheeler at the regular parking area said.
