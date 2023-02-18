Over 1,200 gallbladder stones removed from Chennai woman

CHENNAI: More than a thousand bladder stones have been removed from a 55-year-old diabetic woman at a private hospital in Chennai.

According to the hospital, she was undergoing the rarest of the rare chronic disease. A successful laparoscopic cholecystectomy discovered an alarming number of bladder stones by performing a specialised laparoscopic cholecystectomy. Doctors removed 1,241 stones from her body on February 16, 2023.

She was admitted to Dr Mohans Diabetes Specialties Centre a week ago with symptoms of constipation, gastritis, bloating, right abdominal pain and significant loss of appetite. Upon examination, an ultrasound of the abdomen revealed that the patient had multiple gallstones and she was advised to go through an immediate surgery procedure.

"After diagnosis, we could sense the need for urgent for the situation and were shocked to see 1,241 stones in the gall bladder, this was the highest that I have witnessed in my overall year of medical practice shocked," said Dr R Balamurugan, the laparoscopic surgeon.

This procedure was performed along with the guidance of Dr Sathish Babu, senior anaesthetist.

They referred to the fact that gallbladder stones are highly common because of diabetes. By avoiding high-fat food and excessive dieting, people can prevent the formation of stones.