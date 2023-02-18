Koyambedu gets adequate fruit supplies; prices to increase from March

CHENNAI: Ahead of the summer season, the Koyambedu wholesale market began to receive adequate stock of fruit. The prices are expected to increase more than usual from next month. Traders said that for the last two years the sales have remained dull as there was no demand, with seasonal fruits available throughout the year.

"As the production of hybrid fruits increased, there has been a steady flow of fruits even during non-seasonal time. However, people hesitate to purchase as it's not healthy. For instance, if 50 vehicles of seasonal fruits reach during the summer season, only two vehicles arrive post-summer," said R Rajesh, a wholesale fruit trader at Koyambedu market.

At present, the market receives as many as 120 vehicles of fruit from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. From next month, an additional 80 vehicles are expected to reach the market. Between March and July, the market will get watermelons from Rajasthan too. It would lead to an increase in prices.

"Since the pandemic, sales have been dull. People feared consuming as they would fall sick. Also, nowadays, the change in weather conditions makes the situation of fruit vendors worse. For the past four months, we have been experiencing cold weather and flu cases increase day by day," said T Muthukumar, a retail vendor in Purasaiwakkam.

He added, "We hope at least from March month the sales will pick up, and we expect to make a profit unlike previous years."

Currently, watermelon is sold for Rs 18 - Rs 25 per kg, muskmelon Rs 18 per kg, grapes Rs 60 per kg, pomegranate Rs 140 - 160 per kg, orange Rs 55 per kg, apple Rs 150 per kg - Rs 220 per kg, and pineapple Rs 30 per kg.