Gang steals lakhs worth export quality shoes in Tiruvallur; held

CHENNAI: Police arrested three persons who broke open the door of a container truck without tampering the seal and allegedly stole several lakh worth sneakers near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district.

The arrested persons were identified as Sheik Abdullah, (46), of Tondiarpet, Ilamaran, (42), of Tiruvallur, and Dhanasekar, (36), of Nazarethpet. Dhanasekar runs a scrap yard off the Outer Ring Road (ORR), police said.

Police sources said that the container contained shoes and sneakers of an international brand manufactured at a village in Tiruvannamalai district. The gang managed to steal about 250 bundles from the container. Each bundle comprised 10 pairs of shoes.

The booty was hid at Dhanasekar's scrap yard and the other two accused were scouting for potential buyers. While the container was boarded and the shipment is off to Europe, Poonamallee police received a tip off about the stolen consignment and conducted a surprise check at the scrap yard and recovered the shoes.

The accused were handed over to the Vellavedu police station, who produced them before a magistrate and remanded them in judicial custody. Search is on for their accomplices.