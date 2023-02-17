NRI cheated of Rs 10 lakh by scamsters in Chennai

CHENNAI: An NRI software engineer has filed a complaint with Chennai police alleging that he was duped of Rs. 10 lakh by scamsters online, who sent a phishing link in his phone and usurped Rs 10 lakh from his bank account.

According to Virugambakkam police, the victim, Badhri Narayanan (45) who works in the USA had come to Chennai to visit his mother last December.

On Wednesday, Badhri Narayanan visited a ATM in Virugambakkam to withdraw money and he allegedly entered the wrong PIN twice after which his card got blocked.

After he reached home, he had received a phone call wherein the caller told him that he was calling from the bank's customer care department and sought his account and ATM card details in the pretext of updating credentials for income tax purposes. The victim did not suspect as he received the call after his card got blocked. After he gave the details, the caller then sent a link to Narayanan's phone. As Narayanan clicked the link, a total of Rs 10 lakh was debited from his account in three installments, police said.