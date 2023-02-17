Kin of DMK ex-MLA among 3 nabbed with guns, ganja

The officials from Tiruporur station spotted two cars parked on the road margins in Periyar Nagar and grew suspicious after noting that the vehicles remained stationary for a long time. When they went closer to inspect and inquire, the police officials saw the guns and immediately detained the persons on board.

Officials said there were four guns of varying types and calibers, 163 bullets, half kg ganja, 8 luxury watches, and more than 50 liquor bottles in the cars.

When questioned, one of them identified as Vasanth of Iyalur said he was a relative of ex-MLA Idayavarman. Officials said Vasanth was arrested along with Idayavarman after the shootout in 2020. The others were identified as Prithviraj of Muttukadu and Karthikeyan of Bengaluru. All three were arrested and further investigation is on.

Sources said they would hold inquiries with Idayavarman to find out if he has anything to do with the seized items.