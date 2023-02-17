Elderly couple found dead on ECR; murder by miscreants suspected

CHENNAI: An elderly couple who was staying alone was found dead outside their house, possible murdered for gain, by unidentified men off ECR on Friday.

The deceased were Kasadevan (90) and his wife Janaki (82), residents of Vadanemili near Mahabalipuram and were staying alone in the house. On Friday morning, the locals found Kasadevan lying dead on the roadside on ECR. The neighbours informed his son Gopal. After collecting the father's body, he found Janaki was also not in the house. Soon, the neighbours searched for Janaki and they found she was lying dead in a forest area with her throat slit. It was also found that her 5-sovereign gold chain was missing.

Later, the Mahabalipuram police who visited the spot sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police registered a case and are searching for the possible killers with the help of CCTV in the locality. The police suspect that the attackers might have smelled that the old couple was alone in the house and they might have barged into the house at midnight to attack them. The police are also investigating how Janaki went to the forest area and whether she was kidnapped for the gold chain