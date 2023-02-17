Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.39 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: On suspicion, a team stopped and questioned a woman from Malaysia who was travelling on a flight from Malaysia to Chennai. As she contradicted herself during enquiry, the authorities had her belongings searched. As there was nothing in it, they took her to a private room and searched her. Then, they discovered that the gold had been converted into a ring and hidden inside her underwear. Customs officials seized 1.178 kg of gold worth Rs 60 lakh (US$43 thousand) from the woman.

In another incident, the officers intercepted two passengers who arrived from Dubai and Colombo and seized gold from them. Both the passengers were arrested for further investigation. The customs had recovered and seized a total of 4.674 kg of gold worth Rs 2.39 crore. Further investigation is on.