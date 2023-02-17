Chennai youth kills self after cops seize bike for drunken driving

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old youth died by suicide at his residence in MGR Nagar on Friday after he was allegedly depressed over policemen seizing his two-wheeler for drunken driving.

The deceased was working as a staff at the DMK youth wing's office, police said.

The deceased was identified as S Nishanth. Police said that he got drunk with his friends on Thursday night and was returning home when he was apprehended by the MGR Nagar police personnel.

Police booked a drunken driving case against him and seized his vehicle and told him to recover his bike after paying the fine amount. He had told his wife that police seized his bike and was upset over it. On Friday morning, he was found dead after which he was moved to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said that the victim got married only six months ago.