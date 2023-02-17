Buses to Chennai now allowed to pass through Tambaram

CHENNAI: Buses from outside areas arriving at the Chennai Koyambedu bus station via the Perungalathur-Maduravoyal Bypass take an alternative route to reach Koyambedu due to traffic disruptions when entering the city during office hours.

The State Transport Corporation issued an order on Friday, allowing government buses coming to Koyambedu from other states to pass through Tambaram.

Due to this, buses from outside areas are expected to pass through Tambaram during daytime hours.

Buses arriving in Chennai after 5 p.m. have been ordered to go to Koyambedu via the Maduravoyal toll gate. According to this, the government buses coming from Perungalathur during the day will take the route through Tambaram, Chromepet, and Vadapalani and go to Koyambedu.