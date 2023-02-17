Bike-borne trio slits Class 12 girl’s throat

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident in neighbouring Chengalpattu, a bike-borne trio slit the throat of a Class 12 girl who was walking to her school on Thursday morning, and escaped from the spot.

According to the police, the girl from Nalloor village in Chengalpattu is a student at a government girls’ school in Kadapakkam. On Thursday morning, when she was on her way to school, three men on a bike came near her, apparently on the pretext of asking for directions to go to an address.

“When they were near her, one of them slit her throat with a blade while another shoved the girl. They then escaped from the scene,” said officials. Seeing the girl standing on the road bleeding, a passerby informed her parents about it. Her father Sakthivel, a farmer, immediately rushed there and admitted her to the Chengalpattu government hospital.

Sakthivel then approached the Sunambedu police station and lodged a complaint. The police are now hunting for the trio who attacked the girl.