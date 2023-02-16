Tunnelling works in Madhavaram-Sholinganallur Metro corridor from today

CHENNAI: The second phase of the Chennai Metro rail project's tunnelling work has commenced today (February 16) on the third line's green corridor, which runs from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The work will be inaugurated by Metro Managing Director Siddique IAS and Metro Project Director Thiruman Archunan. The project is planned to pass through a tunnel under the Adyar river for Metro line from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

The tunnel connecting Chennai Green Line Metro Rail Station to Adyar Junction will be built using 2 tunnel boring machines. Today's excavation work will start once the mining equipment is installed and ready for operation.

Officials have said that 10 meters of tunneling will be done under the Adyar river which is 1 kilometer long, and the work will be completed within 100 days. The first phase of the tunnel work is going on at Madhavaram.