SHRC probes boy’s death in juvenile home

CHENGALPATTU: Members from the State Human Rights Commission on Thursday conducted an inquiry with the staff of the juvenile centre in which a 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Chengalpattu.

The victim, a resident of Kannadapalayam in Tambaram, who was lodged in the juvenile home on theft charges, was reportedly beaten to death last December.

The SHRC, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter, led by the commission manager Kannadasan along with other officials conducted a probe with the juvenile home staff about the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Kannadasan said that the team has conducted inquiries with police officials and the juvenile home about the incident and they would be meeting with the boy’s mother soon.

“At the end of the inquiry, strict action would be initiated against those involved,” he said. He further added that the demands made by the dead boy’s family should be considered by the government.