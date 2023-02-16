Mentally-challenged boy kills mother in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 28-year-old mentally challenged son who murdered his mother in Perumbakkam on Thursday.

The deceased was Sheela Devi (50) of Pasumpon Nagar in Perumbakkam. Police said Sheela Devi's husband Ramachandran works as a security and the couple has two sons Sathish Kumar and Vaithiyanathan (25).

On Wednesday night, when Vaithiyanathan returned from work, Sheela Devi was found lying unconscious with injuries. Despite alerting the ambulance, Sheela Devi was declared dead. The Perumbakkam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

During the investigation, they found she was attacked by Sathish Kumar using an iron rod on her head. The police after a search on Thursday morning arrested Sathish Kumar in Perumbakkam.

They said Sathish Kumar killed his mother during a quarrel and further added that he was mentally challenged and admitted to a government hospital for testing. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.