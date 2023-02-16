History-sheeter misbehaves with woman in Anna Nagar, arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by the cops following an alert by residents after he barged into a house in Anna Nagar and allegedly tried to misbehave with a 40-year-old woman sleeping inside, reportedly leaving open the main door of the house for ventilation. The arrested was identified as Subramani of Mogappair.

Police said that based on a call to the police control room, a team from Anna Nagar police rushed to the scene and nabbed the suspect with the help of the residents.

Police said the accused is facing at least eight other cases of mobile snatching and robbery at police stations around Anna Nagar. He usually targets people walking alone at night and robs them of their mobile phones to sell them at a cheaper rate. He has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.