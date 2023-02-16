CMRL commences tunnel boring work at Greenways Road station

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday commenced tunnel boring works at Greenways Road station in corridor 3 (Kellys to Taramani) of phase II metro rail construction.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operation was initiated by the contractor Larsen and Toubro on the TU02.

There will be a total of 23 TBMs working in Chennai for building the extensive network of underground tunnels of phase-2 which includes new TBMs imported for the works and TBMs remanufactured in India.