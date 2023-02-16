CMRL commences tunnel boring work at Greenways Road station

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday commenced tunnel boring works at Greenways Road station in corridor 3 (Kellys to Taramani) of phase II metro rail construction.
The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operation was initiated by the contractor Larsen and Toubro on the TU02.
There will be a total of 23 TBMs working in Chennai for building the extensive network of underground tunnels of phase-2 which includes new TBMs imported for the works and TBMs remanufactured in India.
These TBMs will be launched and retrieved multiple times till completion from the shafts at various locations.
TU02 will need the utilisation of eight TBMs (Kellys to Taramani). This Herrenknecht TBM (S 1027) will be tunnelling from Greenways Road station to Adyar Junction station (1.226km).
The tunnelling TBM has been named Kaveri. As there is a convention of naming TBMs used in the project, the next TBM from Greenways Road will be christened Adyar.
The Kaveri TBM is scheduled to arrive at Adyar Junction in August. This TBM will tunnel through DB Road, crossing the Adyar River near Thiru Vi Ka Bridge and eventually arriving at Adyar Junction station.
