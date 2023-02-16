Chennai-based art initiative to organise ‘Samagathi’
CHENNAI: Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation is organising, ‘Samagathi: In Search of the Divine’, a Bharatanatyam performance by Bhavajan Kumar as a part of their O2 Rendezvous with Art series on February 26 at Alchemy Black Box, Adyar.
O2 Rendezvous with Art, presented by Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation, is a recently launched performing arts series that presents diverse artists every month. Performances are carefully curated, and feature music, dance, storytelling and theatre, among other popular art forms. The series will also throw a spotlight on endangered and experimental art forms. By bringing a variety of art forms to the fore. The series aims to weave together a community of artistes, who directly engage with art audiences.
Bhavajan Kumar is a Bharatanatyam dancer born in Canada, his passion for dance brought him to India where he learnt the art. Blessed with a captivating stage presence, precision in movement and a deep devotion to the art form, he is a natural artiste with an innate understanding of the art he practices.
He has worked and learnt with celebrated Bharatanatyam exponents like Padmashri Leela Samson and Jyotsna Narayanan. He not only absorbs and imbibes the subtle nuances of his gurus’ distinctive styles but is also keen on presenting the art with sincerity, keeping intact its spiritual essence.
Samāgathi will seek to explore the journey of the individual soul towards its ultimate goal. By bringing classical dance into a dynamic and contemporary space. The performance will give audiences a fresh take and perspective on a traditional Indian dance form.
The event is at 6 pm and the tickets are available at https://www.alchemyblackbox.knowO2.php.
