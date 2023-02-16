Chennai-based art initiative to organise ‘Samagathi’

O2 Rendezvous with Art, presented by Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation, is a recently launched performing arts series that presents diverse artists every month. Performances are carefully curated, and feature music, dance, storytelling and theatre, among other popular art forms. The series will also throw a spotlight on endangered and experimental art forms. By bringing a variety of art forms to the fore. The series aims to weave together a community of artistes, who directly engage with art audiences.