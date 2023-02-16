Birthday celebration turns fatal for this Chennai youth

CHENNAI: The birthday celebration of a 29-year-old manturned nasty on Wednesday night after he died near a shop in Anna Nagar where he took his friends to buy ice around 2.45 am on Thursday, following a fight with a stranger.

Police said that when the victim Senthil Kumar, employee of a textile showroom, after a drinking session, reached the shop near a biryani outlet on Second Avenue in Anna Nagar with his friends, one man picked up a quarrel with them.

The quarrel turned into a physical fight and Senthil Kumar was assaulted and pushed down by the man. Though his friends took Senthil to a nearby hospital, he died due to injuries.

Based on a complaint from a friend of the deceased man, police tracked down the suspect on Thursday. Police arrested P Prakash, of Kilpauk Garden in connection with the death of Senthil.