Additional retd judge to monitor TN film producers' council poll

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had ordered to conduct the Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council election by appointing one more retired judge along with the existing retired judge who was appointed by the council for conducting the elections on March 26.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order on hearing a petition filed by eight members of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council.

The judge passed the orders since the petitioners alleged that the retired judge was appointed without the consent of the Executive Committee. They further alleged that a few sections of the council had appointed a retired judge for conducting the elections in their favor.

Recording the submissions, the judge had ordered the appointment of one more judge as per its wish to conduct the elections of the council without any issues. The court also advised the council to approach the police for protection to avoid law and order issues during the conduct of the election.

The court further sought a report by the third week of April month after conducting the elections by the TN Film Producers' Council. It is noted that the council had submitted the discussions which were made and decided on at the executive committee meeting of the council in January to conduct the elections for the post of president, vice presidents, general secretaries, treasurer, and others.