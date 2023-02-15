Six arrested for revenge murder

CHENNAI: Police arrested six men in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man in Otteri on Monday. Weapons and a car were also seized from the suspects, who were remanded in judicial custody.

On Monday morning, a group of men attacked Parthiban of Mannivakkam, who owns a fish stall in Otteri, and his wife Janaka.

A team from Vandalur Otteri police station rushed to the spot but by then Parthiban had died. Janaka, who suffered cut injuries, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

During inquiry, the police found that the attack was in retaliation of a 2021 murder, in which Premkumar of Mannivakkam, who was stalking Parthiban’s daughter and friends by messaging them on social media, was allegedly killed by Parthiban’s friends.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Premkumar’s brother Prasanth (22), and his friends Ajay (22), Dinesh (28) and Praveen (20) of Mannivakkam, Pradeep (19) of Padappai and Danush Kumar (20) of Singaperumal Koil.