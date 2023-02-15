Perambur rly cop, 3 others suspended for links with hawala racket

CHENNAI: Based on information that a railway police inspector and colleagues negotiated with hawala carriers in possession of huge money at Perambur railway station and took a 'cut' out of the money recently, inspector Murugan and three other policemen were placed under suspension by senior officials pending enquiry.

"There was no seizure of money. It is believed that the police team that caught the passengers with huge cash , let them go after collecting illegal gratification," a senior officer noted.

According to sources hawala money Rs 2 crore was seized by the police team. After seizing the unaccounted money police team allegedly told the carriers that logically the money should go to income tax department. But, the cops allowed them to go away with the money after receiving a hefty cut.

"Officially, there was no seizure. We will get a clear picture about the incident after the enquiry. As of now four of them - inspector Murugan, SI Kumar, constables Dinesh and Sudhakar have been placed under suspension, pending enquiry," sources said.