OPS to hold meeting with supporters on Feb 20

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would hold a meeting with functionaries and district secretaries in his faction on Monday in Chennai.

OPS, in a statement, said party political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran would chair the meeting.

He urged the party functionaries, district secretaries to participate in the meeting without fail.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in a hostel in Egmore at around 4 pm on February 20.