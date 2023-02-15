City

OPS to hold meeting with supporters on Feb 20

OPS, in a statement, said party political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran would chair the meeting.
O Panneerselvam
O Panneerselvam
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would hold a meeting with functionaries and district secretaries in his faction on Monday in Chennai.

OPS, in a statement, said party political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran would chair the meeting.

He urged the party functionaries, district secretaries to participate in the meeting without fail.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in a hostel in Egmore at around 4 pm on February 20.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

O Panneerselvam
OPS
district secretaries
Meeting
Egmore
Panrutti S Ramachandran

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in