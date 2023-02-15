OPS to hold meeting with supporters on Feb 20

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would hold a meeting with functionaries and district secretaries in his faction on Monday in Chennai.
OPS, in a statement, said party political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran would chair the meeting.
He urged the party functionaries, district secretaries to participate in the meeting without fail.
The meeting is scheduled to be held in a hostel in Egmore at around 4 pm on February 20.
