Only licensed lorries under board shall discharge sewage: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Wednesday announced that only the licensed sewage lorry under the board shall discharge the sewage at sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations of the Chennai Metro Water Board.

This has been implemented under the Tamil Nadu Municipal Act and The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Amendment Act on February 2 to ensure that the sewage in waterbodies has been collected, disposed of and treated properly, stated the official release.

The licensed sewage lorries are requested to discharge the sewage at the respective treatment plants mentioned by the board. At least 22 treatment plants and sewage pumping stations are identified in 13 zones for this.

There are three pumping stations in zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur) – Thazhangakuppam pumping station, Jaihind Nagar pumping station, and Kilijosiam Nagar sewage pumping stations.

The lorry owners are advised to discharge in Kodugaiyur sewage treatment plant and Tondiarpet new sewage pumping station in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4). Perungudi zone has two stations, AGS colony pumping station and Perungudi treatment plant. Other zones such as Manali, Madhavaram, Adyar, Shollinganalur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam and Kodambakkam has also has the facilities to release the sewage water.

The sewage lorry owners must apply for the license within the stipulated time and can get the application form at any zonal office in order to dispose of the sewage at sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations of the CMWSSB. Legal actions will be taken against the lorry owners if they undertake the disposal works without the permission of the CMWSSB.