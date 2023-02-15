‘My parents are good people’: Medico jumps to death Chennai

CHENNAI: A third year medical student at the ESI Medical College KK Nagar died after she jumped off from the 10th floor of her apartment in Kodambakkam. Police have recovered a suicide note from her person.

Police identified the deceased as Nithyashree, (22). Nithyashree's father Ram Subbu, who retired from Southern Railways now works for Chennai Metro Rail.

Nithyashree lived with her family in a high-rise apartment on Ambedkar Road in Kodambakkam.

On Wednesday morning, Nithyashree jumped off from the 10th floor while her parents were all at home. The security guard rushed to the spot after hearing a huge thud. He was shocked to see the woman lying dead in the pool of blood.

Upon information, the Ashok Nagar police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police team has found a suicide note letter in which the girl has not blamed anyone. "It is my own decision, my parents are good people,” the note said.